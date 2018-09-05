Rome

Woman killed family after wdn't let her marry an Italian

Macedonians living in Friuli gunned down after returning home

Woman killed family after wdn't let her marry an Italian

Rome, September 5 - A Macedonian woman killed her family because they wouldn't let her marry an Italian, Albanian-language Macedonian daily Koha said Wednesday. 28-year-old Blerta Pocesta, the eldest daughter, is accused of killing Amit, Nazmie and Anila Pocesta, a Macedonian family living in Italy who had returned home to Macedonia for a wedding. Another two men have been arrested. F.G., 31, and V.K., 61, from Gostivar and Debar, are said to have procured the gun used by the young woman and enabled her to flee quickly back to Italy. The family, of Albanian origin and resident in Friuli, was gunned down in their sleep in Macedonia when they went back for a wedding. The father, mother and teen daughter were killed at Debar, a small town on the border with Albania. The family had for a long time been resident at Sacile near Pordenone. The massacre happened on August 27. The family has another daughter who stayed in Italy.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Colpisce il sindaco ma lui lo stende

Colpisce il sindaco ma lui lo stende

di Sabrina Amoroso

Panico al pronto soccorso, tre pestati

Panico al pronto soccorso, tre pestati

di Luana Costa

Le scuole riapriranno il 12 o il 25 settembre

Le scuole riapriranno il 12 o il 25 settembre

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Incidente stradale. morto 31enne

Incidente stradale, morto 31enne

di Luigi Abbramo

Sanità e scandali, commissario all’Asp di Reggio

Sanità e scandali, commissario all’Asp di Reggio

di Betty Calabretta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33