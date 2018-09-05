Woman killed family after wdn't let her marry an Italian

Rome
05/09/2018
Rome, September 5 - A Macedonian woman killed her family because they wouldn't let her marry an Italian, Albanian-language Macedonian daily Koha said Wednesday. 28-year-old Blerta Pocesta, the eldest daughter, is accused of killing Amit, Nazmie and Anila Pocesta, a Macedonian family living in Italy who had returned home to Macedonia for a wedding. Another two men have been arrested. F.G., 31, and V.K., 61, from Gostivar and Debar, are said to have procured the gun used by the young woman and enabled her to flee quickly back to Italy. The family, of Albanian origin and resident in Friuli, was gunned down in their sleep in Macedonia when they went back for a wedding. The father, mother and teen daughter were killed at Debar, a small town on the border with Albania. The family had for a long time been resident at Sacile near Pordenone. The massacre happened on August 27. The family has another daughter who stayed in Italy.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Colpisce il sindaco ma lui lo stende
di Sabrina Amoroso
Panico al pronto soccorso, tre pestati
di Luana Costa
Le scuole riapriranno il 12 o il 25 settembre
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Incidente stradale, morto 31enne
di Luigi Abbramo
Sanità e scandali, commissario all’Asp di Reggio
di Betty Calabretta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online