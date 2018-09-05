Soccer: Follow Di Francesco to emerge from 'tunnel' - Totti

Rome
05/09/2018
Rome, September 5 - Roma must follow coach Eusebio Di Francesco if it wants to emerge from the tunnel of a win, a draw and a defeat that have left it five points behind Serie A leaders Juventus, Francesco Totti said Wednesday. "Di Francesco is one of the strongest Italian coaches, he has great character and doesn't let himself be influenced by anyone," said the Roma icon and director. "He knows how to get out of this tunnel, and the team must be good and follow his ideas. "We must stay close to the coach. "It's a delicate moment because no one would have expected this start to the season but you can't already start looking for scapegoats. "You can't judge a year after three results". Totti also said it was too soon to judge Director of Football Monchi over Roma's transfer-market moves. "We'll draw up a balance sheet of his work at the end of the season," he said. Roma were lucky to beat Torino, then drew 3-3 with Atalanta at home and lost 2-1 to AC Milan at the San Siro.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Colpisce il sindaco ma lui lo stende
di Sabrina Amoroso
Panico al pronto soccorso, tre pestati
di Luana Costa
Le scuole riapriranno il 12 o il 25 settembre
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Incidente stradale, morto 31enne
di Luigi Abbramo
Sanità e scandali, commissario all’Asp di Reggio
di Betty Calabretta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online