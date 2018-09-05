Rome

Soccer: Follow Di Francesco to emerge from 'tunnel' - Totti

Roma 5 adrift of Juve after 3 games

Rome, September 5 - Roma must follow coach Eusebio Di Francesco if it wants to emerge from the tunnel of a win, a draw and a defeat that have left it five points behind Serie A leaders Juventus, Francesco Totti said Wednesday. "Di Francesco is one of the strongest Italian coaches, he has great character and doesn't let himself be influenced by anyone," said the Roma icon and director. "He knows how to get out of this tunnel, and the team must be good and follow his ideas. "We must stay close to the coach. "It's a delicate moment because no one would have expected this start to the season but you can't already start looking for scapegoats. "You can't judge a year after three results". Totti also said it was too soon to judge Director of Football Monchi over Roma's transfer-market moves. "We'll draw up a balance sheet of his work at the end of the season," he said. Roma were lucky to beat Torino, then drew 3-3 with Atalanta at home and lost 2-1 to AC Milan at the San Siro.

