Pope sends ice cream to Diciotti migrants

Rome
05/09/2018
Rome, September 5 - Pope Francis on Wednesday sent ice cream to migrants from the Diciotti coast guard ship who are now guests at a Church-run migrant centre at Rocca di Papa south of Rome. Papal Almoner Cardinal Konrad Krajewski brought them the pope's blessing and stayed to have lunch with them, after which he gave them the gelato. "It's the Holy Father's blessing for them," he told SIR news agency about his visit to the Mondo Migliore (Better World) centre. The migrants were held aboard the Diciotti for 10 days by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini who is under investigation for kidnapping.
