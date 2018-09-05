Italian govt wants to destroy Europe - Oettinger

Rome
05/09/2018
Rome, September 5 - European Budget Commissioner Günther Oettinger has been quoted as saying that the Italian government is among the internal and external opponents that are putting the European project in "mortal danger". "Some within Europe want to weaken it or even destroy it - Poland, Hungary, Romania, the government of Italy," Oettinger was quoted as saying by Politico at an event in Brussels on Tuesday. European Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said Wednesday that she did not agree with this assessment. "That image is too dark," Jourova said, adding that "perhaps" Oettinger "had had a difficult day" when he made the comments. "I am an optimist by nature," Jourova continued. "We have to make the EU more resilient and united".
