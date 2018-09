Man cited for death threat on 'too Western' daughter

Rimini, September 5 - A 50-year-old Tunisian man has been reported by police to criminal prosecutors for allegedly beating his 20-year-old daughter and threatening to kill her for being 'too western'. The police intervened after the woman called the emergency services and told her story last month, Rimini local newspapers reported. The woman is now living at a centre run by an association that combats violence on women, according to the reports.