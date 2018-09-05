Rome

Corrupt and corrupters to be banned from State - Di Maio

Anti-graft decree coming by end of week says deputy premier

Corrupt and corrupters to be banned from State - Di Maio

Rome, September 5 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that the government was introducing legislation to ban those guilty of corruption from holding public offices or having State contracts. The 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader said an anti-graft decree would be approved by the executive "by the end of the week". "The anti-corruption decree takes the hands of lots of people out of the jam," Di Maio told Radio Radicale. "And if you are caught with your hands in the jam, you won't see the State any more, whether you are a politician or a public sector manager". He added that the decree would also apply to entrepreneurs, who will be denied access to State tender competitions if found trying to corruption public officials.

