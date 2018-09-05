Too many young commit suicide - pope

Vatican City
05/09/2018
Vatican City, September 5 - Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed dismay about the number of young people who take their own lives. During an audience with a delegation of motorcyclists led by Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malagò, the Argentine pontiff said that young people sometimes lack passion for life because no one has sown this in them. "When I read news about so many young people committing suicide, (I wonder) what happened there," the pope said. "There is a need to live life with passion in this world, not like those who carry life like a burden. "Look a reality and say - how beautiful life is".
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Colpisce il sindaco ma lui lo stende
di Sabrina Amoroso
Panico al pronto soccorso, tre pestati
di Luana Costa
Le scuole riapriranno il 12 o il 25 settembre
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Incidente stradale, morto 31enne
di Luigi Abbramo
Sanità e scandali, commissario all’Asp di Reggio
di Betty Calabretta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online