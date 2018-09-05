Seven arrested over attack on migrants near Palermo

Palermo
05/09/2018
Palermo, September 5 - Seven people were arrested in Sicily on Wednesday over an allegedly racist attack on a group of migrant minors at a province of Palermo beach in the middle of last month, sources said. Two of the suspects are women. The victims were hit with wooden clubs and iron bars as they waited for a supervisor to take them back to their reception centre. The assailants then followed a minibus transporting the minors and ran into it. "Sh*tty blacks," the suspects allegedly shouted. "You should die. Tonight we'll kill you all". Antonino Rossello, 40, Roberto Vitale, 33, Salvatore Vitale, 49, and Emanuele Spitaleri, 37, were taken to jail, sources said. Valentina Mattina, 28, Giacomo Vitale, 71, and Rosa Inverga, 62, were put under house arrest, the sources said.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Colpisce il sindaco ma lui lo stende
di Sabrina Amoroso
Panico al pronto soccorso, tre pestati
di Luana Costa
Le scuole riapriranno il 12 o il 25 settembre
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Incidente stradale, morto 31enne
di Luigi Abbramo
Sanità e scandali, commissario all’Asp di Reggio
di Betty Calabretta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online