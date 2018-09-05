Palermo

Seven arrested over attack on migrants near Palermo

Group of minors victim of racist attack

Seven arrested over attack on migrants near Palermo

Palermo, September 5 - Seven people were arrested in Sicily on Wednesday over an allegedly racist attack on a group of migrant minors at a province of Palermo beach in the middle of last month, sources said. Two of the suspects are women. The victims were hit with wooden clubs and iron bars as they waited for a supervisor to take them back to their reception centre. The assailants then followed a minibus transporting the minors and ran into it. "Sh*tty blacks," the suspects allegedly shouted. "You should die. Tonight we'll kill you all". Antonino Rossello, 40, Roberto Vitale, 33, Salvatore Vitale, 49, and Emanuele Spitaleri, 37, were taken to jail, sources said. Valentina Mattina, 28, Giacomo Vitale, 71, and Rosa Inverga, 62, were put under house arrest, the sources said.

