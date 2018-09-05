Italy will respect EU rules - Salvini

Rome, September 5 - The government will present a 2019 budget law that respects the EU rules and convinces the financial markets, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said in an interview in Wednesday's Il Sole 24 Ore. The League leader added that a pension overhaul that will make it possible for people to retire when their age plus their number of years of social-security contributions add up to 100 is coming "at once". Salvini said that this was necessary "not just for fairness, but also to create jobs".