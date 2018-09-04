Berlin

Govt will have long life if respects Italy -Salvini

Berlin, September 4 - The League-5 Star government will have a long life if it "respects its duties towards Italians", Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told Deutsche Welle Tuesday. Asked if it would last more than a year, Salvini said "yes, it will, I think this government will have a long life if it respects its duties towards the Italians." Regarding his own role in the executive, Salvini said "I'm happy I can finally take part in what is happening. "It's not easy. Italy is a great country, and it must face important challenges. But I was tired of being in the opposition."

