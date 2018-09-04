Govt will have long life if respects Italy -Salvini

Berlin
04/09/2018
Berlin, September 4 - The League-5 Star government will have a long life if it "respects its duties towards Italians", Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told Deutsche Welle Tuesday. Asked if it would last more than a year, Salvini said "yes, it will, I think this government will have a long life if it respects its duties towards the Italians." Regarding his own role in the executive, Salvini said "I'm happy I can finally take part in what is happening. "It's not easy. Italy is a great country, and it must face important challenges. But I was tired of being in the opposition."
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Colpisce il sindaco ma lui lo stende
di Sabrina Amoroso
Panico al pronto soccorso, tre pestati
di Luana Costa
Scuola, De Luca conferma l'ordinanza
di Salvatore De Maria
Tragedia sfiorata, poi l’arresto
di Alessandro Tumino
Le scuole riapriranno il 12 o il 25 settembre
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online