Prysmian gets 220 mn for France wind farm links

Milan, September 4 - Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, have secured three important projects to provide new cable connections for offshore wind farms in France. Eolien Maritime France (a joint venture between the French company EDF Energies Nouvelles and the Canadian company Enbridge) awards Prysmian with the design, supply and installation of inter array cables for the two offshore wind farms, Fécamp and Courseulles-sur-Mer owned by EMF and wpd offshore, located off the North France coast. The contracts worth over €200 million are expected to proceed in early autumn for these two prestigious wind farms. A third project, for the Saint Nazaire wind farm also owned by Eolien Maritime France, with a value for Prysmian in excess of €20 million, is in the process of being secured in a consortium between Prysmian and Louis Dreyfus Travocean. In the words of Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects BU, Prysmian Group: "These new important awards confirm that we have all the capabilities to achieve our ambitious growth targets in the offshore wind farm market. Our investments have strengthened both our production capacity and installation capabilities and the market is showing its confidence in us." Within these projects, Prysmian will provide 33 kV three-core submarine cable systems with XLPE insulation with a total for the three wind farms of around 345 km of cables. The Fécamp project will involve connecting 83 WTGs with a total capacity of 498 MW, while Courseulles-sur-Mer will connect 75 WTGs with a total capacity of 450 MW. Cable, accessories and terminating services shall be provided by Prysmian for the 80 WTGs for the 480 MW capacity of Saint Nazaire. These projects will lead to the construction of France's first large-scale offshore wind farms. Prysmian will rely on the strategic and immediately available facilities of General Cable's subsidiary NSW. Cable cores will be manufactured at the Group's centre of excellence in Montereau-fault-yonne, France, and then assembled and finished in Nordenham, Germany, providing the French market with Prysmian's state-of-the-art cable systems manufactured locally. On Fécamp and Courseulles-sur-Mer, Prysmian will be the turn-key solution provider and shall both supply and install all inter-array cables between the WTGs, making available strategic installation assets and high value-added competence and know-how, whilst ensuring a tighter control over the entire supply chain. Delivery and commissioning of the cables are expected during the period 2020-2022, depending on the individual project timelines. "These awards represent an important milestone for Prysmian as they are related to the first major projects in this market and they show that our ambition of becoming a one-stop service provider covering the entire supply chain is credible and sustainable," added Alessandro Panico, Sales Team Manager - Offshore Wind, Prysmian Group. These projects come at a very important time for the Group, which has secured offshore wind projects for over €650M in 2017-2018. Eolien Maritime France and wpd offshore are waiting for the decision of the French Council of State about the appeal against the projects authorizations to start construction. The Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales exceeding €11 billion (pro-forma as of 31.12.2017), about 30,000 employees in over 50 countries and 112 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data.