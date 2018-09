Stop unvaccinated kids from starting school - heads

Rome, September 4 - The association of Italian school heads on Tuesday called on the government to stop unvaccinated children from starting school. "The amendment that puts off exclusion for unvaccinated children must be withdrawn," said association chief Antonello Giannelli. "If it passes, we'll have a risk to health safety at school this year." Giannelli said there were 10,000 children that could not be vaccinated for various reasons, and it was impossible to assign them to special classes.