Rome

Talks will address migrant situation too

Govt set for summit on Libya

Rome, September 4 - The government is set for a summit on the Libya crisis and migrants at around 17:00 Tuesday, government sources said Tuesday. All the ministers concerned will take part in the summit, the sources said. Premier Giuseppe Conte will preside, they said. Militia fighters are moving closer to the UN-backed government in Tripoli and the crisis may well have a knock-on effect on migrants leaving for Italy. Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Italy must be the protagonist of stabilisation in the Mediterranean. He said, referring to France, "the incursions of others who have economic interests must not prevail over the common good which is peace. "I, too, am willing to run some risks and soon return to Libya". European Union member States should give up their own national agendas in Libya, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Tuesday. "The European Parliament must make its voice heard on the crisis in Libya in the next plenary session," he said. "Only by acting in a united way can we work for peace and stability. "The member States must stop promoting their own national agendas, damaging all European citizens".

