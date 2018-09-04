Uni students union calls for course limits to be lifted

Rome
04/09/2018
Rome, September 4 - Testing has begun for access to limited-number university degree courses across Italy for the 2018-2019 academic year. Medical school entrance exams have begun, which for the past 18 years have seen the highest number of test-takers: 60 questions to be answered in 100 minutes. From Wednesday to October 26 there will be the other tests: veterinary sciences, architecture, healthcare sciences and education. Students are meanwhile conducting a protest at universities and the Italian University Students Union (UDU) said that "the limit on students registering for specific courses of study will exclude a million students from university and it must be eliminated".
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Scuola, De Luca conferma l'ordinanza
di Salvatore De Maria
Tragedia sfiorata, poi l’arresto
di Alessandro Tumino
Colpisce il sindaco ma lui lo stende
di Sabrina Amoroso
Panico al pronto soccorso, tre pestati
di Luana Costa
Le scuole riapriranno il 12 o il 25 settembre
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online