Rome

Uni students union calls for course limits to be lifted

Says '1 million students excluded' as entrance tests begin

Uni students union calls for course limits to be lifted

Rome, September 4 - Testing has begun for access to limited-number university degree courses across Italy for the 2018-2019 academic year. Medical school entrance exams have begun, which for the past 18 years have seen the highest number of test-takers: 60 questions to be answered in 100 minutes. From Wednesday to October 26 there will be the other tests: veterinary sciences, architecture, healthcare sciences and education. Students are meanwhile conducting a protest at universities and the Italian University Students Union (UDU) said that "the limit on students registering for specific courses of study will exclude a million students from university and it must be eliminated".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scuola, De Luca conferma l'ordinanza

Scuola, De Luca conferma l'ordinanza

di Salvatore De Maria

Tragedia sfiorata, poi l’arresto

Tragedia sfiorata, poi l’arresto

di Alessandro Tumino

Colpisce il sindaco ma lui lo stende

Colpisce il sindaco ma lui lo stende

di Sabrina Amoroso

Panico al pronto soccorso, tre pestati

Panico al pronto soccorso, tre pestati

di Luana Costa

Le scuole riapriranno il 12 o il 25 settembre

Le scuole riapriranno il 12 o il 25 settembre

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33