Bridge collapse: demolition project in 5 days - Toti

Genoa
04/09/2018
Genoa, September 4 - A demolition project for Genoa's collapsed Morandi Bridge will be presented by Autostrade per l'Italia "within five days," Liguria Governor and emergency commissioner Giovanni Toti said Tuesday. "In five days' time Autostrade will present us with the definitive plan for the demolition of the Morandi Bridge," he told a council meeting. "The plan will be illustrated to the technical committees and first and foremost to the prosecutors whose decision it is to de-sequester the area and get to the truth on the causes of the tragedy," he said. The August 14 collapse killed 43 people. A group of evacuees from the collapse successfully asked to be admitted to a Genoa council meeting on the disaster on Tuesday, local sources said. They are demanding guarantees on their future, the sources said. They passed out leaflets titled 'The Morandi Bridge People' saying "50 years of service, two weeks of suffering". They chanted "respect, respect" at the meeting. They were said to be about 50 in all. They told Ligura Governor and extraordinary commissioner for the disaster Giovanni Toti: "We come before the businesses, wed come before the transport system, we're first, we want homes!". The collapse killed 43 people and caused the evacuation of many flats below the bridge.
