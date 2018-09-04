Bridge collapse: evacuees at Genoa council meeting

Genoa, September 4 - A group of evacuees from the August 14 Genoa bridge collapse successfully asked to be admitted to a Genoa council meeting on the disaster on Tuesday, local sources said. They are demanding guarantees on their future, the sources said. They passed out leaflets titled 'The Morandi Bridge People' saying "50 years of service, two weeks of suffering". They chanted "respect, respect" at the meeting. They were said to be about 50 in all. They told Ligura Governor and extraordinary commissioner for the disaster Giovanni Toti: "We come before the businesses, wed come before the transport system, we're first, we want homes!". The collapse killed 43 people and caused the evacuation of many flats below the bridge.