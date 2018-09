Row over Fascist salutes at prof's funeral

Sassari, September 4 - A row has erupted over Fascist salutes at the funeral of an Italian law lecturer in Sassari on Saturday. Several mourners made the stiff-armed gesture and answered "present" to the call "Comrade Giampiero Todini", local sources said. A Facebook video quickly garnered 23,000 views. Centre-left councilwoman Lella Careddu said "in our town, outside a church, without shame. Fascists rehabilitated."