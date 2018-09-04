Spread opens down on 276

Rome
04/09/2018
Rome, September 4 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields opened down on 276 points compared to Monday's trading high of 291. Analysts said the spread was falling because Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said the budget would respect the rules. The yield was down to 3.11% from 3.21% Monday. The spread is a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and investor confidence in the Italian economy. The Milan bourse opened with a Europe-leading 1% gain on Tuesday. TIM was hit hard by poor results, losing 6%.
