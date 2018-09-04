Record high turtles born on Sardinian beaches, 119 in Poetto

Cagliari, September 4 - Some 185 turtle eggs were found in two nests on the Poetto shores of Quartu Sant'Elena and 119 baby loggerhead sea turtles have managed to reach the water near the Lido Mediterraneo and Altamarea beach resorts. The hatching of the young turtles had never before been seen and monitored by the technical and scientific staff of the Capo Carbonara protected marine area in collaboration with the forest rangers, the port authorities the personnel of the Centro di Recupero di Oristano (CReS) and the technical and scientific staff of the Laguna di Nora. "It is an extraordinary event on such a popular beach," said Capo Carbonara protected marine area director Fabrizio Atzori, "but it is proof that humans are not an obstacle for nature and its needs." The opening of the nests some 72 hours after the last baby turtle sighted had left - to make sure that no babies were trapped in the sand or other eggs - made it possible to make a clear assessment. The Lido Mediterraneo nest had 84 eggs that opened and 3 found unhatched, for a total of 87. Of the 98 eggs of the Altamarea beach, only 35 baby turtles came out alive and 6 were found dead inside the nest alongside 57 unhatched eggs. The unhatched eggs have been taken to the Oristano CReS but experts say the babies inside must be dead.