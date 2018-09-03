3 nabbed for abusing 2 minors freed

Como

Como, September 3 - A preliminary investigations judge on Monday ordered the release of three young men arrested last week for allegedly raping two underage tourists a month ago at Menaggio on Lake Como. The three were let out of jail but are still under investigation for group sexual violence. The trio were arrested Thursday night in connection with the alleged rape of two 17-year-old girls at Menaggio in early August. The three are a 22-year-old Italian from the Valtellina, Nicholas Pedrotti, and two foreigners with regular residence permits, police said. A fourth person is wanted, police said. The two alleged victims reported the rape to police, judicial sources said.

