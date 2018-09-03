3 nabbed for killing Macedonia family

Belgrade, September 3 - The Macedonian interior ministry on Monday said three people had been arrested in connection with the recent murder of a Macedonian family living in Italy who had returned home to Macedonia for a wedding. There is "reasonable suspicion" that 28-year-old Blerta Pocesta, the eldest daughter, killed Amit, Nazmie and Anila Pocesta, the ministry said. The other two arrested were identified by their initials. F.G., 31, and V.K., 61, came from Gostivar and Debar, police said. They were said to have procured the weapon used by the young woman and enabled her to flee quickly back to Italy. The family, of Albanian origin and resident in Friuli, was gunned down in their sleep in Macedonia when they went back for a wedding. The father, mother and teen daughter were killed at Debar, a small town on the border with Albania. The family had for a long time been resident at Sacile near Pordenone. The massacre happened on August 27. The family has another daughter who stayed in Italy.