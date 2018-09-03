Belgrade

3 nabbed for killing Macedonia family

Belgrade, September 3 - The Macedonian interior ministry on Monday said three people had been arrested in connection with the recent murder of a Macedonian family living in Italy who had returned home to Macedonia for a wedding. There is "reasonable suspicion" that 28-year-old Blerta Pocesta, the eldest daughter, killed Amit, Nazmie and Anila Pocesta, the ministry said. The other two arrested were not named. They were said to be 31 and 61 respectively and to come from Gostivar and Debar. They were said to have played various roles in the case.

