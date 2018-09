Man who ran over neighbours caught

Catania, September 3 - A man who deliberately ran over a group of neighbours at Palagonia near Catania on August 31, killing a woman, was caught by police on Monday. Gaetano Fagone, 52, used his father's car to ram the neighbours, killing 87-year-old Maria Napoli. Seven people were hurt. Fagone has psychiatric problems, police said. He allegedly acted because the neighbours were eating in the street and making noise, bothering him. Fagone had been on the run since the incident.