Officer probed for posting Mussolini, Hitler photos

Lecce
03/09/2018
Lecce, September 3 - Prosecutors in Lecce have placed a coast guard NCO under investigation for allegedly posting images of Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler on his Facebook page. The coast guard official is accused of apology of fascism for allegedly sharing images of the Fascist and Nazi dictators and quotes from the Fascist era as well as racist, anti-immigrant remarks, the local La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno reports. Prosecutors opened the investigation after a volunteer who works with migrants said she found the officer behaving disrespectfully towards migrants and looked at his social media feed. The officer's attorney has reportedly denied it was his client's Facebook page.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Anche Massa San Giovanni ha il suo “royal wedding”
di Roberta Cortese
Mette il telefono fuori servizio, sospeso dipendente ATM
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Volante insegue scooter ma provoca incidente/Gallery
di Antonio Sangiorgi
De Luca pensa già alle elezioni
di Lucio D'Amico
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online