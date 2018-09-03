Italy special forces not gearing for Libya intervention

Rome, September 3 - The premier's office on Monday denied media reports that Italian special forces were gearing to intervene in Libya. "In relation to some news that appeared in today's press, we categorically deny the preparation of an intervention on the part of Italian special forces in Libya," it said in a statement. "Italy continues to follow with attention the evolution of the situation on the ground and it has already publicly expressed concern as well as an invitation to immediately cease hostilities together with the United States, France and the United Kingdom". Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday he was in touch with Italians in Libya amid clashes by rebel militias that have prompted the UN-backed government to declare a state of emergency in the capital Tripoli. "I am in direct contact with our men: soldiers, diplomats, and ENI staff who are experiencing in Libya risks caused by a senseless military intervention," Salvini said. He said no harm had yet to be reported. Italy's embassy in Tripoli is to stay open despite an attack on the national-unity government by rebel militia, foreign ministry sources told ANSA Monday. They said the embassy "remains operational but with a more flexible presence, which is being assessed on the basis of the needs and the security situation". Some 400 prisoners escaped from a jail in the Libyan capital, authorities said Sunday, as fighting between rival militias that has killed dozens of people forced the U.N.-backed government to declare a state of emergency in and around Tripoli. The European Commission said Monday "we urge all parties in Libya to immediately cease hostilities". A spokesman said "there is no military solution for the situation in Libya, only a political one". "The escalation of violence is undermining a situation which is already fragile. "Violence will only lead to more violence to the detriment of the Libyans". At least 47 people have been reported dead and 129 injured in eight days in clashes between armed militias in the capital Tripoli, according to the latest toll provided by the Libyan health ministry, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement. UNSMIL called on all sides affected by the conflict to meet Tuesday at midday in a place to be announced at a later date after deadly clashes over the past few days. UNSMIL called for an "urgent dialogue on the current security situation in Tripoli", based on resolutions of the Security Council and the offer of the UN secretary general to mediate between various Libyan sides.