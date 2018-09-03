Soccer: Mancini laments lack of Italians in Serie A

Rome
03/09/2018
Rome, September 3 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini on Monday lamented the shortage of Italians playing in Serie A. "Never (have I seen) so few Italians on the field, it's the lowest moment, but often the Italians on the bench are better than the first-choice players in certain clubs," he said at the Coverciano training centre outside Florence. "We need them to be playing, especially the youngsters, you have to be braver. "Let's hope that over time they get more space". On Sunday night Mancini said on Italian TV "I've seen many games but not many Italians on the field, it's a problem".
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Anche Massa San Giovanni ha il suo “royal wedding”
di Roberta Cortese
Mette il telefono fuori servizio, sospeso dipendente ATM
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Volante insegue scooter ma provoca incidente/Gallery
di Antonio Sangiorgi
De Luca pensa già alle elezioni
di Lucio D'Amico
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online