Soccer: Mancini laments lack of Italians in Serie A

'Often better than first-choice players in certain clubs'

Rome, September 3 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini on Monday lamented the shortage of Italians playing in Serie A. "Never (have I seen) so few Italians on the field, it's the lowest moment, but often the Italians on the bench are better than the first-choice players in certain clubs," he said at the Coverciano training centre outside Florence. "We need them to be playing, especially the youngsters, you have to be braver. "Let's hope that over time they get more space". On Sunday night Mancini said on Italian TV "I've seen many games but not many Italians on the field, it's a problem".

