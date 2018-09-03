Libya: no intervention of Italy special forces (3)

Rome
03/09/2018
Rome, September 3 - The premier's office on Monday denied media reports that Italian special forces were gearing to intervene in Libya. "In relation to some news that appeared in today's press, we categorically deny the preparation of an intervention on the part of Italian special forces in Libya," it said in a statement. "Italy continues to follow with attention the evolution of the situation on the ground and it has already publicly expressed concern as well as an invitation to immediately cease hostilities together with the United States, France and the United Kingdom".
