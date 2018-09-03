Rome

Libya: no intervention of Italy special forces (3)

Immediately cease hostilities

Libya: no intervention of Italy special forces (3)

Rome, September 3 - The premier's office on Monday denied media reports that Italian special forces were gearing to intervene in Libya. "In relation to some news that appeared in today's press, we categorically deny the preparation of an intervention on the part of Italian special forces in Libya," it said in a statement. "Italy continues to follow with attention the evolution of the situation on the ground and it has already publicly expressed concern as well as an invitation to immediately cease hostilities together with the United States, France and the United Kingdom".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Anche Massa San Giovanni ha il suo “royal wedding”

Anche Massa San Giovanni ha il suo “royal wedding”

di Roberta Cortese

Mette il telefono fuori servizio, sospeso dipendente ATM

Mette il telefono fuori servizio, sospeso dipendente ATM

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Liceale si diploma con 99: la madre, è un errore e fa ricorso al Tar

Liceale si diploma con 99: la madre, è un errore e fa ricorso al Tar

Volante insegue scooter ma provoca incidente/Gallery

Volante insegue scooter ma provoca incidente/Gallery

di Antonio Sangiorgi

De Luca pensa già alle elezioni

De Luca pensa già alle elezioni

di Lucio D'Amico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33