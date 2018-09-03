Rome

In contact with Italians in Libya - Salvini

'Senseless' military intervention says deputy PM

In contact with Italians in Libya - Salvini

Rome, September 3 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday he was in touch with Italians in Libya amid clashes between rebel militias that have prompted the UN-backed government to declare a state of emergency in the capital Tripoli. "I am in direct contact with our men: soldiers, diplomats, and ENI staff who are experiencing in Libya risks caused by a senseless military intervention," Salvini said. He said no harm had yet to be reported. Italy's embassy in Tripoli is to stay open despite an attack on the national-unity government by rebel militia, foreign ministry sources told ANSA Monday. They said the embassy "remains operational but with a more flexible presence, which is being assessed on the basis of the needs and the security situation". Some 400 prisoners escaped from a jail in the Libyan capital, authorities said Sunday, as fighting between rival militias that has killed dozens of people forced the U.N.-backed government to declare a state of emergency in and around Tripoli.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Anche Massa San Giovanni ha il suo “royal wedding”

Anche Massa San Giovanni ha il suo “royal wedding”

di Roberta Cortese

Mette il telefono fuori servizio, sospeso dipendente ATM

Mette il telefono fuori servizio, sospeso dipendente ATM

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Liceale si diploma con 99: la madre, è un errore e fa ricorso al Tar

Liceale si diploma con 99: la madre, è un errore e fa ricorso al Tar

Tragedia sfiorata, poi l’arresto

Tragedia sfiorata, poi l’arresto

di Alessandro Tumino

Volante insegue scooter ma provoca incidente/Gallery

Volante insegue scooter ma provoca incidente/Gallery

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33