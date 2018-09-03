Migrant kid punched and kicked

Agrigento
03/09/2018
Agrigento, September 3 - A 16-year-old migrant was pinched and kicked near Agrigento on Sunday, sources said Monday. His assailants or assailants, of whom the number is not yet clear, shouted at him: "Go back home". The boy has been in Italy fro a year and was a guest of a centre for unaccompanied migrant children at Raffadali. The boy was taken to Agrigento's S.Giovanni di Dio Hospital where he is still being treated.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Anche Massa San Giovanni ha il suo “royal wedding”
di Roberta Cortese
Mette il telefono fuori servizio, sospeso dipendente ATM
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Tragedia sfiorata, poi l’arresto
di Alessandro Tumino
Volante insegue scooter ma provoca incidente/Gallery
di Antonio Sangiorgi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online