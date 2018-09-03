Agrigento

Migrant kid punched and kicked

'Go home' told near Agrigento

Migrant kid punched and kicked

Agrigento, September 3 - A 16-year-old migrant was pinched and kicked near Agrigento on Sunday, sources said Monday. His assailants or assailants, of whom the number is not yet clear, shouted at him: "Go back home". The boy has been in Italy fro a year and was a guest of a centre for unaccompanied migrant children at Raffadali. The boy was taken to Agrigento's S.Giovanni di Dio Hospital where he is still being treated.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Anche Massa San Giovanni ha il suo “royal wedding”

Anche Massa San Giovanni ha il suo “royal wedding”

di Roberta Cortese

Mette il telefono fuori servizio, sospeso dipendente ATM

Mette il telefono fuori servizio, sospeso dipendente ATM

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Liceale si diploma con 99: la madre, è un errore e fa ricorso al Tar

Liceale si diploma con 99: la madre, è un errore e fa ricorso al Tar

Tragedia sfiorata, poi l’arresto

Tragedia sfiorata, poi l’arresto

di Alessandro Tumino

Volante insegue scooter ma provoca incidente/Gallery

Volante insegue scooter ma provoca incidente/Gallery

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33