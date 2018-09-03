F1: Vettel 4th as Hamilton wins at Monza

Milan
03/09/2018
Milan, September 3 - Sebastian Vettel came fourth as Lewis Hamilton won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza after they clashed at the second chicane on Sunday. Vettel's Ferrari spun around and he was left struggling behind much of the pack. The German four-time world champ is now 30 points behind Mercedes' four-time British champ. There are seven races to go.
