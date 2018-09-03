Temp teacher competitions to Constitutional Court

Rome, September 3 - The Constitutional Court is set to rule on an extraordinary competition for precarious school teachers in middle and high schools after the Council of State, Italy's highest administrative court, on Monday sent it the enabling norm of the so-called 'Good School' reform. Pending the top court's ruling, the Council of State has not suspended the competition, which concerns thousands of candidates, but has admitted with reservations the candidates belonging to the categories that were excluded. Many parts of the Good School reform, enacted by former premier Matteo Renzi of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), have been contested.