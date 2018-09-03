Temp teacher competitions to Constitutional Court

Rome
03/09/2018
Rome, September 3 - The Constitutional Court is set to rule on an extraordinary competition for precarious school teachers in middle and high schools after the Council of State, Italy's highest administrative court, on Monday sent it the enabling norm of the so-called 'Good School' reform. Pending the top court's ruling, the Council of State has not suspended the competition, which concerns thousands of candidates, but has admitted with reservations the candidates belonging to the categories that were excluded. Many parts of the Good School reform, enacted by former premier Matteo Renzi of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), have been contested.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Anche Massa San Giovanni ha il suo “royal wedding”
di Roberta Cortese
Mette il telefono fuori servizio, sospeso dipendente ATM
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Tragedia sfiorata, poi l’arresto
di Alessandro Tumino
Volante insegue scooter ma provoca incidente/Gallery
di Antonio Sangiorgi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online