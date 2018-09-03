We'll keep promises with Italians - Salvini

Rome
03/09/2018
Rome, September 3 - The government will keep its expensive campaign promises to Italians despite market jitters about Italy breaching EU budget parameters, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday. "Market doubts? We'll be understood by the facts. I'm amazed at the fact that they don't appreciate the fact that we're going to keep the promised made in the electoral campaign," he said. "In the past the (centre-left Democratic Party) PD did what Europe said and the Italians are not better off and there's more debt. I want to make useful spending, I hope it is within the European canons". The government's flagship policies, a basic income, 'flat' tax and pension reform, have been costed as totalling some 80-100 billion euros, enough to bust the budget. Salvini's Euroskeptic League party has said Italy will break the EU's key 3% deficit-to-GDP limit in its 2019 budget, but Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, an unelected technocrat, says the budget deficit will stick to 1-2% of GDP.
