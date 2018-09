Soccer: Juve alone on top of Serie A

Rome, September 3 - Juventus are on their own on top of Serie A after winning 2-1 at Parma although Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to break his scoring duck. SPAL and Napoli, which had been alongside the Turin giants, both lost at the weekend. Sassuolo moved into second with a 5-3 win over Genoa. Milan beat Roma 2-1 while Lazio claimed their first points of the season after a 1-0 win over Frosinone.