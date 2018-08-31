'Sleaze on migrants says Padua ex-prefect

Padua, August 31 - Former Padua prefect Patrizia Impresa said in April 2017 that "we committed sleaze" on migrant reception, the Mattino di Padova newspaper reported Friday. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini reacted by saying the alleged wrongdoing had happened on the Democratic Party's (PD) watch and the PD was "responsible" for it. Impresa said she was "sorry" for what she had said two and a half years ago. She said, however, that her remarks had been "completely taken out of context".