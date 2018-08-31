'Sleaze on migrants says Padua ex-prefect

Padua
31/08/2018
Padua, August 31 - Former Padua prefect Patrizia Impresa said in April 2017 that "we committed sleaze" on migrant reception, the Mattino di Padova newspaper reported Friday. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini reacted by saying the alleged wrongdoing had happened on the Democratic Party's (PD) watch and the PD was "responsible" for it. Impresa said she was "sorry" for what she had said two and a half years ago. She said, however, that her remarks had been "completely taken out of context".
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
La scuola inizia il 12 settembre. Nella città dello Stretto si deciderà caso per caso
di Marina Bottari
Scuole, il prefetto prova a risolvere il rebus
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Gioielliere pestato, emergono particolari hot
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online