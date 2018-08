Brazilian guilty of killing Ragusa woman at Brazil resort

Ragusa, August 31 - A Brazilian man was sentenced to 17 and a half years in jail Friday for strangling a Ragusa-born tourist in her holiday apartment at Morro de Sao Paulo south of Bahia in November 2016. Patricio Dos Santos, aka Fabrizio, murdered his 39-year-old and barista Pamela Canzonieri after she refused his advances, a court found.