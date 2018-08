Stones fall off Tarpeian Rock in Rome

Rome, August 31 - Stones and earth fell off the famed Tarpeian Rock in Rome in what officials called a "mini-landslide" on Friday. The Tarpeian Rock is a steep cliff on the southern summit of the Capitoline Hill, overlooking the ancient Roman Forum. It was used during the Roman Republic as an execution site. Murderers, traitors, perjurors and larcenous slaves, if convicted by quaestors, were flung from the cliff to their deaths. The cliff was about 25 meters (80 ft) high.