Di Maio calls ILVA unions Sep 5

Rome, August 31 - Industry ad Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio on Friday convened trade unions for September 5 to discuss troubled steelmaker ILVA and its takeover by Arcelor Mittal, sources said. It was not immediately known whether this would avert a September 11 strike the unions called for not being consulted earlier Friday. ILVA's polluting Taranto plant, the largest steelworks in Europe, is set for a clean-up and about 4,000 redundancies under ArcelorMittal's plan. The government and unions want the consortium to cut the redundancies.