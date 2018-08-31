Autostrade's claim of fulfillment of duty 'indecent'

Rome
31/08/2018
Rome, August 31 - Italy's Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Danilo Toninelli said Friday that Autostrade per l'Italia's claim to having fulfilled its obligations in a timely manner as concerns a bridge that collapsed on a toll highway on August 14 was "indecent". "It is incredible to hear Autostrade speak about 'timely fulfillment of its obligations' after a tragedy with 43 deaths, 9 injured, hundreds displaced and businesses brought to their knees. This is indecent. We make things right again and we will give citizens who travel security and services again," the minister said on Twitter. The comment came after the board of the Italian toll-road operator, Autostrade per l'Italia, said that it had complied with its obligations.
