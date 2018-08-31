Soccer: Ronaldo left out of squad for Italy game

Rome
31/08/2018
Rome, August 31 - Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the Portugal squad for a September 10 opening Nations League match against Italy in Lisbon, coach Fernando Santos said Friday. Santos said he had spoken with the Juventus striker "and we came to the conclusion that in light of the process of adaptation in Turin and to his new team he should not be with us in this national window".
