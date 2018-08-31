Rome

Soccer: Ronaldo left out of squad for Italy game

First needs to adapt to Juve says Santos

Soccer: Ronaldo left out of squad for Italy game

Rome, August 31 - Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the Portugal squad for a September 10 opening Nations League match against Italy in Lisbon, coach Fernando Santos said Friday. Santos said he had spoken with the Juventus striker "and we came to the conclusion that in light of the process of adaptation in Turin and to his new team he should not be with us in this national window".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

De Luca choc: «Basta, mi dimetto»

De Luca choc: «Basta, mi dimetto»

Donna muore travolta da auto

Donna muore travolta da auto

Scuole, il prefetto prova a risolvere il rebus

Scuole, il prefetto prova a risolvere il rebus

di Sebastiano Caspanello

La scuola inizia il 12 settembre

La scuola inizia il 12 settembre

di Marina Bottari

Gioielliere pestato, emergono particolari hot

Gioielliere pestato, emergono particolari hot

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33