Venice

'Crowning a dream' says Lady Gaga in Venice

Applause for debut performance in Cooper's A Star Is Born

Venice, August 31 - Lady Gaga said she had "finally crowned my dream to become an actress" in presenting A Star Is Born at the Venice Film Festival Friday. "Some people believed in me and that helped me win the challenge," she said in unveiling the film directed by and co-starring Bradley Cooper. Gaga plays the talented Ally in the film. "The director wanted me without make-up, he brought out my vulnerability," she said. "But I felt liberated from my fears and in the film you see a new face that he discovered". The Coen brothers also hit the Venice fest on Friday with their new western in six episodes. Olivier Assayas was also set to be in the spotlight with Doubles Vies .

