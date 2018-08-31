Berlin

Scholz plays down Italy-EU tensions

Berlin, August 31 - German Finance Minster Olaf Scholz on Friday urged people not to dramatize tensions between Italy and the EU over migrants and the budget. "Europe is still made up of 28 States," he said. "We mustn't get panicked every time there is a change of government". "I urge calm. I can recall that the president of the Italian republic has clarified that he tasked a government that recognises the euro and the EU."

