Vienna

Heated tones can stimulate on migrants - Moavero

Italy seeking to expand Sophia landing remit

Heated tones can stimulate on migrants - Moavero

Vienna, August 31 - Heated tones can help Italy in its ultimatum to the EU over migrants, Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said Friday. "It's clear that heated tones may not help to find the easiest solution, but with equal honesty we must say they can stimulate, give the shocks that then enable us to arrive at a solution," he said. "The issue is delicate and sensitive. It finds a very keen attention by public opinion in all countries. "Strong tones, also of opposition, have not come only from Italy". Italy is seeking to rotate the Sophia mission's landings so that other countries other than Italy can take some in. Moavero said there was still no agreement among EU foreign ministers on Italy's request for Sophia.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

De Luca choc: «Basta, mi dimetto»

De Luca choc: «Basta, mi dimetto»

Donna muore travolta da auto

Donna muore travolta da auto

Scuole, il prefetto prova a risolvere il rebus

Scuole, il prefetto prova a risolvere il rebus

di Sebastiano Caspanello

La scuola inizia il 12 settembre

La scuola inizia il 12 settembre

di Marina Bottari

Gioielliere pestato, emergono particolari hot

Gioielliere pestato, emergono particolari hot

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33