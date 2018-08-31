Rome

ISTAT ups Q2 yearly growth estimate to 1.2%

GDP up 0.2% Q1-Q2

Rome, August 31 - ISTAT on Friday upped its annual growth forecast for the Italian economy to 1.2% in the second quarter. This was higher than the 1.1% forecast on July 31. Italy's gross domestic product grew 0.2% in the second quarter of the year, ISTAT said Friday. The statistics agency published the definitive data for the April-June period. In the first quarter GDP had risen 0.3%. Italy's GDP is 5.8% lower than it was at the start of the financial crisis in 2008, ISTAT said Friday. The comparison is with the first quarter of 2008, when a record high was recorded. But despite a quarterly slowdown, ISTAT said, the Italian economy's expansion has continued for 16 straight quarters.

