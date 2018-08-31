Turin

Soccer: Ronaldo angry, advantage for us - Allegri

'Working to stay the best' says Juve coach

Soccer: Ronaldo angry, advantage for us - Allegri

Turin, August 31 - Cristiano Ronaldo was "very angry" that Luka Modric was voted UEFA Player of the Year ahead of him Thursday night, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said Friday. "Ronaldo was very angry yesterday, as is normal: he had scored 15 goals in the last Champions League and had won the cup with his Real teammates", Allegri said, defending CR7's decision not to attend the ceremony. "Ronaldo's attitude shows how he is continuing to work to still be the best, and that is an advantage for us".

