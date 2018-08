Inflation up to 1.7% in August

Rome, August 31 - Italian inflation rose to 1.7% in August from 1.5% in July, ISTAT said Friday. On a monthly basis prices rose 0.5%, the statistics agency said. The rise was mostly due to transport prices, up from 1.7% to 2.9%, ISTAT said. Prices of the most frequently bought items in Italy's inflation 'trolley' rose by 2.8% in August, the same as July, ISTAT said Friday.