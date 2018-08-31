Brussels

EU to recommend scrapping daylight saving time - Juncker

Brussels, August 31 - The European Commission will recommend that member states scrap daylight saving, where clocks are moved one hour ahead in summer, after a majority of surveyed EU citizens said it should be abolished, Commission President Jean Claude Juncker told German public broadcaster ZDF on Friday. "We carried out a survey, millions responded and believe that in future, summer time should be year-round, and that's what will happen", Juncker said. He added that the Commission was scheduled to decide on the matter later on Friday. "I will recommend to the Commission that, if you ask the citizens, then you have to do what the citizens say", he also said. Juncker said the measure will subsequently need to be approved by member states and the European parliament.

