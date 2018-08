Chinese gang nabbed for robbing, beating co-nationals

Gorizia, August 31 - Italian police on Friday bust a Chinese gang that allegedly robbed and beat co-nationals across five Italian regions. The five gang members acted with guns and machetes, police said. The arrests were made in Naples, Mestre near Venice, Padua, Poggio a Caiano near Prato, Campi Bisenzio near Florence and Reggio Emilia. Two gang members were on the run in Reggio Emilia and Naples, police said.