Farmer nabbed for holding woman in apple crate for 2 weeks

Bolzano, August 30 - A 53-year-old Bolzano-born farmer was arrested Thursday for holding a 44-year-old Polish woman inside an apple crate in the countryside near Verona for two weeks, judicial sources said. The farmer allegedly put the woman, his partner, in the container after they had an argument, and brought her food and water while she was inside the crate. Eventually some gardeners heard the moans of the woman, who was nearing the end of her tether, police said. Police came and freed her near the Milan-Venice motorway. The man had been reported for sexual violence against a minor 10 years ago, police said later. A 32-year-old Pole has been cited for helping the man hold the woman by holding her down in the hot sun and taping her mouth with duct tape, police said.

