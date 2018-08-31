Rome

Work on church whose roof collapsed probed

In Roman forum

Work on church whose roof collapsed probed

Rome, August 31 - Rome's archaeological superintendency on Friday started assessing reports of work carried out over the last few decades on a church in the Roman forum whose roof collapsed on Thursday. The experts are looking at all maintenance and other work performed on the San Giuseppe dei Falegnami (St Joseph of the Carpenters) church above the Mamertine Prison. Some work on the roof was carried out in 2014, sources said. At the same time, sources said, superintendency technicians are working to recover moveable works inside the building with the help of fire services.

