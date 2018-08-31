Lada Gaga, Coen brothers to hit Venice

Venice
31/08/2018
Venice, August 31 - Lady Gaga and the Coen brothers will hit the Venice Film festival on Friday. The singer is presenting the new version of A Star Is Born starring and directed by Bradley Cooper. The Coen brothers are presenting their new western in six episodes. Olivier Assayas with Doubles Vies is also highly anticipated.
